WATCH | Wild Bear, Cub on Prowl in Srinagar; Citizens Advised to Stay Indoors, School Shut

Panic gripped residents of Srinagar’s Rajbagh area as a wild bear and its cub have been spotted roaming for the last two days. Srinagar Police have issued an advisory asking residents of the neighbourhood concerned and nearby areas to stay indoors, while the authorities are looking to trap the animals.

The police on Sunday uploaded CCTV footage on Twitter where the bear and its cub could be seen passing through a road.

One Wild Bear & a small Cub are roaming in Rajbagh locality of Srinagar. Wildlife officials & Police are on the job. Citizens of this & nearby areas are advised to remain indoors till it is caught. If anyone notices/sees the bear, pls inform at SHO Rajbagh’s number 7006572050 pic.twitter.com/RLd5nWPOsT — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) September 11, 2022

According to the local media, the bear attacked a security guard of a school in Lal Mandi area on Sunday. Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, 40, has been shifted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The fear of the animals on the loose has prompted a school in the area to declare a holiday on Monday.

“Keeping in mind the safety of our students, the school will remain closed tomorrow (12/9/2022 and the exam scheduled for tomorrow will be conducted day after tomorrow(13/9/2022) Praying for the safety of everyone,” read a notice by the admin of Presentation Convent Hr Secondary School, Rajbagh.

