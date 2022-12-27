WATCH | Woman Drags, Thrashes Domestic Help in Lift of Noida Housing Society; Case Registered

A video has gone viral on social media where a domestic help was seen allegedly being beaten by a woman in a society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The incident took place at Cleo County society and a police complaint has been registered against the accused identified as Shephali Kaul.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Anita.

The incident was caught in the CCTV camera installed in the lift of the building where the accused is allegedly seen forcibly pulling the victim reportedly to force her to work at her house. However, the victim refuses to come out, and the accused was seen forcibly pulling her to get her out of the lift.

#WATCH | Domestic help beaten by a woman in Cleo County society, NoidaOn basis of a man's complaint that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked, case registered at Phase 3 PS. Action to be taken on basis of evidence:ADCP Central Noida (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/nduQADNzus — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2022

ADCP Central Noida said the case was filed based on the complaint by the father of the domestic help, who used to work at Kaul’s house. “On basis of a man’s complaint that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked, the case was registered at Phase 3 police station. Action to be taken on basis of evidence," police said.

