Watch: Woman Dresses Like a Clown to Entertain Husband During Work from Home

As the coronavirus outbreak has taken over all the fun of our lives, working from home has become the new norm.







To make work from home interesting for a man, his wife decided to feed him with some entertaining acts. The video uploaded by TikTok user Johanna Ortega has now gone viral, winning hearts of many.







In the video, first uploaded in April, one can see Johanna dressed as a fluffy joker and dancing weirdly on the song Yay4Cats. The husband, dressed in an all-black outfit, can be seen typing something on his laptop when he suddenly notices Johanna.







The video was first uploaded on TikTok.











After getting immense popularity and likes on the video-sharing platform, she decided to upload it on Instagram as well. Johanna captioned the video, “Quarantine life has me like (joker emoji). when the hubby is working, and I want his attention”.











The video has received 2.9 million likes on TikTok, with over 15 thousand likes. The Instagram clip has also received 1.3 lakh views so far.







A user commented, “This is the best thing I’ve seen since this whole shelter in place started and o can’t stop laughing. I think my husband feels that way about me”.







Many others couldn’t stop laughing on the hilarious act that was pulled together by Johanna. Well, needless to say, the wife has not just succeeded in gaining husband’s attention, but appreciation from a lot of netizens as well.