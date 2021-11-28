WATCH: World's Tallest Pier Bridge in Manipur by Indian Railways

Indian Railways is constructing the tallest railway bridge of the world in Manipur at 141 metres surpassing the existing record of 139 metre Mala-Rijeka viaduct, at Montenegro in Europe. The bridge is part of a new broad gauge line being constructed to connect the northeastern state with the rest of the country and the pillars have already been built.

“With the completion of the project the 111 km of distance will be covered in 2-2.5 hrs,” ANI quoted Sandeep Sharma, chief engineer of the project, as saying.

The word 'impossible' is not in Indian Railways' dictionary!Indian Railways is constructing the world’s tallest pier bridge across river Ijai in Manipur, in its effort to transform the Northeast through seamless rail connectivity. pic.twitter.com/xohUzZFfk8 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 7, 2020

According to reports, the total length of the bridge will be 703 metre. The piers of the bridge is being constructed using hydraulic augers. The tall piers needed specially designed ‘slip-form technique’ to ensure efficient and continual construction.

The steel girders are pre-fabricated in a workshop, transported in segments and erected at the site by Cantilever launching scheme.

“Self-erecting electric lifts are used at each pier for the safe and speedy conveyance of men and materials to the top," Northeast Frontier Railway said. There are a total of 45 tunnels in the project.

“The longest is Tunnel No. 12 with a length of 10.280 km. This will be the longest railway tunnel in the North East," the official said.

