‘Watched Every Manoj Tiwari Film’: Meet the Man Behind AAP’s Social Media Campaign for Delhi Polls

The party, for the first time, was able to challenge the well-oiled social media machinery of BJP with its social media campaign ahead of Delhi assembly elections.

Rounak Kumar Gunjan | News18.com@Rounak_T

Updated:February 16, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
FIle photo of Manoj Tiwari. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: With its tongue-and-cheek posts and savage memes on the BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari, the Aam Aadmi Party made headlines for its social media campaign all through the Delhi Assembly elections.

The party, for the first time, was able to challenge the well-oiled social media machinery of BJP, and behind this was Delhi-based media professional agency Conceptual Media headed by Amit Raj Singh. The agency conceptualised social media strategies and produced creative content for the party.

“AAP contacted us in September last year. The mandate given to us was to start the party's handles on platforms such as Tiktok, Like and Halo, and create content that targets the young and first-time voters. These platforms are very popular among the youth,” said Singh, founder and chief execute officer of Conceptual Media.

“The party had seen our work for NCP leader Rohit Pawar and BVA in Maharashtra. They were impressed. Hence they approached us in September. I was more than happy to work for them,” said Singh.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also asked the agency to create content keeping Manoj Tiwari in mind.

“Being BJP Delhi president, Manoj Tiwari was an important figure and, in a way, the BJP had projected him as its election face. He also represents Poorvanchalis, which is an important vote bank in Delhi. The idea was to compare Kejriwal and Tiwari and give people a choice about their CM candidate. To create content, I watched each and every movie of Tiwari and heard all his speeches,” Singh said.

“What was interesting was that when we put up one social media post about Tiwari’s old interviews, people posted four new memes as their replies,” he added.

The agency was also asked to create content for WhatsApp to counter “propaganda” that was being spread by opposition parties on social media platforms.

Conceptual Media also handled the social media campaigns for Karnatala Congress during 2017 assembly polls, along with strategising social media handles for both the Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.

Singh is a former journalist who was associated with CNN-IBN and was part of mainstream journalism from 2007 to 2014.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, just five seats short of its tally in 2015 when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election. The Congress, which had failed to win a seat in the last election as well, this time saw a dip in its voting percentage.

