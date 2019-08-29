'Watching Kashmir Situation Closely, Concerned Over Detentions': US for Restraint Between India, Pakistan

New Delhi: The United States on Thursday said it closely watching the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and continues to call for calm and restraint. The statement comes amid strained ties between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

“We note the broader implications of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and the potential for increased instability in the region,” US Embassy spokesperson said. While J&K has been under lockdown after the Centre repealed it special status under Article 370, the two neighbouring countries have been engaged in war of words.

“We continue to be very concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of the region. We urge respect for human rights, compliance with legal procedures, and an inclusive dialogue with those affected,” he said as there have been reports of detentions of political leaders, human rights activists, student leaders and civilians too.

The spokesperson further said, “We welcome Prime Minister Modi’s statement that Jammu and Kashmir will soon return to a normal political status.”

Urging India and Pakistan to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control and to prevent cross-border terrorism, the spokesperson said that the US continues to support bilateral talks between the two nations on Kashmir.

Earlier, US defence secretary Mark Esper had a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where the two discussed future steps needed to be taken by the two strategic partners to work more closely.

Esper appreciated the central government's position that the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir are an internal matter of India and he hoped that any issue between India and Pakistan would be resolved bilaterally, spokesperson of the defence ministry said.

