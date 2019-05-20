English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Watchman Gets 7-year Rigorous Imprisonment for Sodomising Minor boy in Thane
After hearing both the sides, the judge rejected the defence counsel's argument that the accused was falsely implicated in the case due to a dispute with the boy's father.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Thane: A court here has awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment to a 34-year-old watchman of a housing complex for sodomising a minor boy in 2015.
District Judge H M Patwardhan pronounced the order last week, convicting the accused, Sunil alias Sahil Ramprakash Upadhyay, under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to the prosecution, the accused sodomised the boy, then aged 10 and living with his parents in a housing society in Mira Road area here, on September 22, 2015, after calling him to his security cabin in the building.
The accused was arrested following a complaint lodged by the boy's father.
The prosecution urged the court to award maximum punishment to the accused without taking any lenient view.
After hearing both the sides, the judge rejected the defence counsel's argument that the accused was falsely implicated in the case due to a dispute with the boy's father.
"Considering the nature of the offence and its impact on the victim, in my opinion, the order would serve the purpose," the judge said while pronouncing the punishment.
District Judge H M Patwardhan pronounced the order last week, convicting the accused, Sunil alias Sahil Ramprakash Upadhyay, under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to the prosecution, the accused sodomised the boy, then aged 10 and living with his parents in a housing society in Mira Road area here, on September 22, 2015, after calling him to his security cabin in the building.
The accused was arrested following a complaint lodged by the boy's father.
The prosecution urged the court to award maximum punishment to the accused without taking any lenient view.
After hearing both the sides, the judge rejected the defence counsel's argument that the accused was falsely implicated in the case due to a dispute with the boy's father.
"Considering the nature of the offence and its impact on the victim, in my opinion, the order would serve the purpose," the judge said while pronouncing the punishment.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results