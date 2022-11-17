Water Bill, Fridge Invoice, Electric Saw Receipt: All the Evidence Cops Have Against Accused Aaftab So Far

Police are leaving no stone unturned to find evidence against Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, who is being probed for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May. Six months have passed since the murder was committed and police are collecting as much information as they can about the crime to get the accused convicted in a court of law.

Prime accused Poonawala has reportedly confessed to the police that he had strangled 27-year-old Walker on May 18 following a fight. Twenty-eight-year-old food blogger claimed he then sawed his live-in partner’s body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge- he bought for the purpose- for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Poonawala will be produced in Saket Court on Thursday and police will seek his further remand. Police have recovered several pieces of evidence against Poonawala, but Walker’s head, phone and the weapon used in the crime are yet to be recovered.

What evidence does the police have in Shraddha murder case so far?

Police have recovered 10-13 bones from the forest in South Delhi where the accused claimed to have disposed of Walkar’s body after killing her. The bones have been sent for forensic testing to rule out if they belong to any animal.

Forensic experts found blood stains in the corners of the kitchen of Poonawala’s Chhatarpur flat. The samples have been sent to ascertain if they belonged to Walkar.

DNA samples of Shraddha’s father have been taken to get matched with the evidence collected so far.

Police have also located the shop from where Poonawala bought the fridge to store Walkar’s body parts. The police recorded the shopkeeper’s statements and collected the purchase data.

The shop from where the accused purchased the small saw that was used to chop Walker’s body into pieces has also been located. Police have recorded the statements of the retailer, who has successfully identified Poonawala and provided the bill of the purchased item.

Aaftab’s flat has a pending water bill of Rs 300 indicating he used a huge amount of water — probably to remove the blood and any other physical sign of the murder.

Police is also trying to source CCTV footage of the area over the last six months. However, it is proving to be a challenge as most of the CCTVs capture records of 15 days.

Police have also recorded Shraddha’s father’s statement, who accused Aaftab of bashing his daughter regularly when she used to live with him.

Statements of Aaftab and Shraddha’s neighbours and their friends are also being taken.

Police have also recorded statements of Dr Anil Singh, who treated Aaftab in May for a knife wound. The doctor said that at the time Aaftab had claimed that he got hurt while cutting fruit.

A bag, which is assumed to belong to Shraddha, has been found but it remains to be identified by the family.

Police have also found a money transaction of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha’s account. According to police, the transfer from Shraddha’s account was done after her death.

Delhi Police has also received permission from Saket Court to go ahead with the Narco test of Aaftab which will prove whether he is telling the truth or misleading the investigation.

