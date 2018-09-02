Water Borne Diseases Claim 7 Lives in Kerala, Govt Issues Alert

Outbreak of water borne diseases in Kerala have claimed seven lives since August 29, prompting the state government to issue an alert to the people to maintain extra vigil.Three people died of leptospirosis (rat fever) Sunday, health officials said adding number of fever cases were also on the rise.Around 350 people with suspected symptoms of leptospirosis took treatment in different parts of the state, and out of this more than 150 cases were tested positive in the last five days, health officials said.Most cases of leptospirosis were reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Noting that state government has taken all necessary precautions, Health Minister K K Shailaja said people who had came in contact with flood water, should maintain extra vigil.Those engaged in cleaning operations should take the prescribed dose of Doxycyclin, she said adding people should not go for self-medication if they catch fever.Enough stock of the medicine was available in all health centres and government hospitals in the state, she added.Over a fortnight after the massive floods ravaged the state, affecting nearly 55 lakh people, about 13,000 people were still in various relief camps, State Disaster Control Room officials said.As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.