English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Water Borne Diseases Claim 7 Lives in Kerala, Govt Issues Alert
Around 350 people with suspected leptospirosis took treatment in different parts of the state, and out of this more than 150 cases were tested positive in the last five days.
People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall in Kochi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Outbreak of water borne diseases in Kerala have claimed seven lives since August 29, prompting the state government to issue an alert to the people to maintain extra vigil.
Three people died of leptospirosis (rat fever) Sunday, health officials said adding number of fever cases were also on the rise.
Around 350 people with suspected symptoms of leptospirosis took treatment in different parts of the state, and out of this more than 150 cases were tested positive in the last five days, health officials said.
Most cases of leptospirosis were reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Noting that state government has taken all necessary precautions, Health Minister K K Shailaja said people who had came in contact with flood water, should maintain extra vigil.
Those engaged in cleaning operations should take the prescribed dose of Doxycyclin, she said adding people should not go for self-medication if they catch fever.
Enough stock of the medicine was available in all health centres and government hospitals in the state, she added.
Over a fortnight after the massive floods ravaged the state, affecting nearly 55 lakh people, about 13,000 people were still in various relief camps, State Disaster Control Room officials said.
As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.
Three people died of leptospirosis (rat fever) Sunday, health officials said adding number of fever cases were also on the rise.
Around 350 people with suspected symptoms of leptospirosis took treatment in different parts of the state, and out of this more than 150 cases were tested positive in the last five days, health officials said.
Most cases of leptospirosis were reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Noting that state government has taken all necessary precautions, Health Minister K K Shailaja said people who had came in contact with flood water, should maintain extra vigil.
Those engaged in cleaning operations should take the prescribed dose of Doxycyclin, she said adding people should not go for self-medication if they catch fever.
Enough stock of the medicine was available in all health centres and government hospitals in the state, she added.
Over a fortnight after the massive floods ravaged the state, affecting nearly 55 lakh people, about 13,000 people were still in various relief camps, State Disaster Control Room officials said.
As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Singer Lily Allen Says She Paid for Sex with Female Escorts
- Imtiaz Ali Set to Make Film on Radha Krishna's Epic Love Story
- US Open: Roger Federer Out-maneuvers Nick Kyrgios as Kerber, Zverev Fall
- Bachchan Family, Suhana, Gauri, Karisma, Karan: Stars Descend at Shweta Nanda's Label Launch Event
- Karim Benzema Double Fires Real Madrid to Victory Over Leganes
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...