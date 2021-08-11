Water Cannons, Lathicharge as Youth Congress Protests Against Shivraj Chouhan Govt

Police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge as thousands of Youth Congress workers tried staging a gherao at the CM House in Bhopal on Wednesday while pritesting against inflation and unemployment.

Several leaders were injured and police also arrested several of them. Clothes of MLA Jiavardhan Singh were torn in the scuffle.

Led by national head Srinivas BV, thousands of YC workers had gathered at the PCC office. As they left for the CM House, they were stopped by police barricading at Shivaji Nagar square.

The police urged them to stop but several YC leaders climbed onto the barricades. Police then used water cannons but the protesters did not budge and hung on to the metallic obstructions. Policemen then resorted to lathicharge which dispersed the agitating crowd. YC workers alleged that they were beaten up too.

Srinivas BV, YC state head Vikrant Bhuria, Congress MLA PC Sharma and others sustained injures in the cane charge. Several leaders fell down on the ground due to the strong force of the water and the policemen dragged them into custody.

Sriniwas slammed the Centre saying UPA had brought in RTI Act to strengthen the democratic rights while the BJP government has introduced Pegasus spyware to bolster its interests.

Bhuria alleged that as youths, they wanted to reach CM House to present their demands but the police cane charged the protesters. MLA Jaivardhan Singh who was seen in a torn kurta and barefoot in the protest, said that the Congress party worked with a clean intention in assembly but the BJP ran away from the debate and got the House adjourned.

“Now when we asked questions on inflation and joblessness, we were cane charged,” added the former minister.

Slamming the Centre and state, PCC chief Kamal Nath addressing the youth leaders earlier said that it’s a ‘Mahange Din-Mahangi Sarkar’. Congress’s hand (party symbol) had always been with the public and the party will fight for the public’s rights from parliament to streets, he said.

The YC had earlier planned to stage a gherao of the assembly but the plan was altered as the assembly’s monsoon session was adjourned on the second day on Tuesday.

