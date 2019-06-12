Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Water Woes Unheard for Almost a Year, Bengaluru Man Sets up Camp Outside Municipality Office

He said that he has been requesting for a water connection in his locality, which accommodates around 60 households, for nearly 10 months.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Water Woes Unheard for Almost a Year, Bengaluru Man Sets up Camp Outside Municipality Office
He said that he has been requesting for a water connection in his locality, which accommodates around 60 households, for nearly 10 months.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Fed up with the water crisis in his locality and the official apathy over the issue, a Bengaluru man staged a unique protest to to draw the authorities’ attention towards the problem.

On Saturday night, Srinivas M slept outside the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office in RG Halli.

"There are 60 houses on this road. I have been requesting for a water connection for the last ten months, but they kept saying it will happen in a day or two," Srinivas said.

"After a point, things went wrong at home too since nothing was being done about it. I had no other choice. I decided to sleep here until the issue is resolved," he added.

Srinivas said he returned home on Monday when the officials and the villagers assured him that the issue would be resolved in three days. Srinivas also said that he had to buy water from private tanks and this costs him Rs 1,000 per month.

Water supply in the city comes under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB). However, 110 new villages that were recently added to the BBMP administration receive water supply from the corporation, said an official with the BBMP.

"It is not true that we have not acted on the request. The pipe was jammed which blocked the water supply to his house. We acted immediately after we were informed about it," said an official on condition of anonymity.

Srinivas says the officials visited his locality on Tuesday and Wednesday and are doing the needful.

A video shot by Srinivas of him outside the BBMP office was tweeted by Whitefield Rising, a citizens’ activist group in Bengaluru.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram