Water Woes Unheard for Almost a Year, Bengaluru Man Sets up Camp Outside Municipality Office

Bengaluru: Fed up with the water crisis in his locality and the official apathy over the issue, a Bengaluru man staged a unique protest to to draw the authorities’ attention towards the problem.

On Saturday night, Srinivas M slept outside the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office in RG Halli.

"There are 60 houses on this road. I have been requesting for a water connection for the last ten months, but they kept saying it will happen in a day or two," Srinivas said.

"After a point, things went wrong at home too since nothing was being done about it. I had no other choice. I decided to sleep here until the issue is resolved," he added.

Srinivas said he returned home on Monday when the officials and the villagers assured him that the issue would be resolved in three days. Srinivas also said that he had to buy water from private tanks and this costs him Rs 1,000 per month.

Water supply in the city comes under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB). However, 110 new villages that were recently added to the BBMP administration receive water supply from the corporation, said an official with the BBMP.

"It is not true that we have not acted on the request. The pipe was jammed which blocked the water supply to his house. We acted immediately after we were informed about it," said an official on condition of anonymity.

Srinivas says the officials visited his locality on Tuesday and Wednesday and are doing the needful.

A video shot by Srinivas of him outside the BBMP office was tweeted by Whitefield Rising, a citizens’ activist group in Bengaluru.