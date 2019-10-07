Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Water enters Hospital ICU as Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, 10 Patients Evacuated

One-two feet deep water got accumulated in the emergency ward in the basement. Hospital staff, with the help of attendants of patients, were seen pumping out water.

IANS

Updated:October 7, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Water enters Hospital ICU as Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, 10 Patients Evacuated
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Water gushed into the ICU of a hospital in Hyderabad as torrential rains once again lashed the city, inundating low-lying areas on Sunday. Ten patients were evacuated from the emergency section of the Malla Reddy Narayana multi-specialty hospital, located at Jeedimetla.

One-two feet deep water got accumulated in the emergency ward in the basement, causing severe inconvenience to patients. Hospital staff, with the help of attendants of patients, were seen pumping out water.

Many parts of the city experienced heavy rains in the afternoon, flooding the roads and throwing the normal life out of gear. The heavy rains that lasted for over two hours also inundated low-lying areas and brought the vehicular traffic to a halt.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, parts of the city recorded highest rainfall of nearly 10 centimeters. Quthbullapur 'mandal' (block), where Malla Reddy Hospital is located, recorded 9.2 cm rainfall.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said cumulonimbus clouds caused heavy rains at many places.

The city during last two weeks experienced many spells of heavy rains, breaking new records. The city recorded more than 100 per cent excess rainfall during September.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains in Telangana over the next three days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram