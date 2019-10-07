Water enters Hospital ICU as Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, 10 Patients Evacuated

Hyderabad: Water gushed into the ICU of a hospital in Hyderabad as torrential rains once again lashed the city, inundating low-lying areas on Sunday. Ten patients were evacuated from the emergency section of the Malla Reddy Narayana multi-specialty hospital, located at Jeedimetla.

One-two feet deep water got accumulated in the emergency ward in the basement, causing severe inconvenience to patients. Hospital staff, with the help of attendants of patients, were seen pumping out water.

Many parts of the city experienced heavy rains in the afternoon, flooding the roads and throwing the normal life out of gear. The heavy rains that lasted for over two hours also inundated low-lying areas and brought the vehicular traffic to a halt.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, parts of the city recorded highest rainfall of nearly 10 centimeters. Quthbullapur 'mandal' (block), where Malla Reddy Hospital is located, recorded 9.2 cm rainfall.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said cumulonimbus clouds caused heavy rains at many places.

The city during last two weeks experienced many spells of heavy rains, breaking new records. The city recorded more than 100 per cent excess rainfall during September.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains in Telangana over the next three days.

