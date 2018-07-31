English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Water Level Continues to Rise in Yamuna, Evacuation Process On
The river was flowing at 206.04 metres this noon with the danger mark being 204.83 metres, officials said, adding the water level is expected to rise further.
Garbage bins at one of the ghats are partially submerged after water levels rose in the Yamuna River, following monsoon rains in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: Water level in the Yamuna river continued to rise and stayed over the danger mark for the fourth consecutive day today even as more than 10,000 people have been evacuated to safer places.
The river was flowing at 206.04 metres this noon with the danger mark being 204.83 metres, officials said, adding the water level is expected to rise further.
More than 10,000 people have been evacuated due to rising water levels and shifted to safer places, a government official said.
A total of 1,149 tents have been set up to accommodate the evacuated people. Food and medical help is also being extended to them, he said.
Meanwhile, discharge from the Hathani Kund Barrage rose further as water was being released at intervals, the Delhi government's flood control room said. It was 5,13,554 cusecs yesterday.
Amid the crisis, Revenue, Flood and Irrigation Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the affected areas yesterday and asked officials to ensure proper arrangements for the evacuated people.
Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge remains affected as it was closed after the water level in the river rose on Sunday, the traffic police said.
The bridge serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states.
The highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
Also Watch
The river was flowing at 206.04 metres this noon with the danger mark being 204.83 metres, officials said, adding the water level is expected to rise further.
More than 10,000 people have been evacuated due to rising water levels and shifted to safer places, a government official said.
A total of 1,149 tents have been set up to accommodate the evacuated people. Food and medical help is also being extended to them, he said.
Meanwhile, discharge from the Hathani Kund Barrage rose further as water was being released at intervals, the Delhi government's flood control room said. It was 5,13,554 cusecs yesterday.
Amid the crisis, Revenue, Flood and Irrigation Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the affected areas yesterday and asked officials to ensure proper arrangements for the evacuated people.
Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge remains affected as it was closed after the water level in the river rose on Sunday, the traffic police said.
The bridge serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states.
The highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Twitter Hopes Academics Will be Able to Address Toxic Conversations on The Social Network
- Hardworking Anirudh Thapa Wants to Make Selection Process a Headache for Stephen Constantine
- Harley-Davidson to Launch Lightweight 250-500 cc Motorcycle for Asian Markets Including India
- Honor 9N First Flash Sale Today on Flipkart With 'Buy One Get One' Offer And More
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...