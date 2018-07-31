Water Level Continues to Rise in Yamuna, Evacuation Process On

Water level in the Yamuna river continued to rise and stayed over the danger mark for the fourth consecutive day today even as more than 10,000 people have been evacuated to safer places.The river was flowing at 206.04 metres this noon with the danger mark being 204.83 metres, officials said, adding the water level is expected to rise further.More than 10,000 people have been evacuated due to rising water levels and shifted to safer places, a government official said.A total of 1,149 tents have been set up to accommodate the evacuated people. Food and medical help is also being extended to them, he said.Meanwhile, discharge from the Hathani Kund Barrage rose further as water was being released at intervals, the Delhi government's flood control room said. It was 5,13,554 cusecs yesterday.Amid the crisis, Revenue, Flood and Irrigation Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the affected areas yesterday and asked officials to ensure proper arrangements for the evacuated people.Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge remains affected as it was closed after the water level in the river rose on Sunday, the traffic police said.The bridge serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states.The highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.