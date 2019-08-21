Water Level in Yamuna River Starts Receding, Rail Traffic on Old Yamuna Bridge Restored

New Delhi: Water level of the Yamuna started receding on Wednesday with officials saying that it is expected to go below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by early Thursday morning.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was in touch with the Haryana government and expected that the situation will improve by Thursday as the neighbouring state was reducing the amount of water being released towards Delhi.

"The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.10 at 9 pm near Old Railway Bridge. The river is expected to go down the danger level by early Thursday morning," said Delhi government officials.

The water level of Yamuna reached the highest level of 206.60 metres on Wednesday morning and remained constant for nearly seven hours. The river started receding from afternoon and flowed at 206.44 metres at 6 pm.

It had crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge (lohe wala pul), temporarily suspended on Tuesday night, was restored at 4.25 pm on Wednesday with speed restriction of 20 kmph.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chief Minister met the people who were shifted from inundated low-lying areas to relief tents near Usmanpur and assured them of all the help from the government.

"Met the flood affected people at the Yamuna bank. Most people have left their belongings in their houses but its good thing that there is no loss of life. Arrangements of tents, food, water and medicine have been made. Let us know if there is any shortage, we will immediately do the needful," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi after the visit.

BJP leaders including party's Delhi president Manoj Tiwari and former Union minister Vijay Goel who too visited the flood affected people sought to corner the government over availability of relief material.

"The flood affected people complained about scarcity of food, tents and other basic amenities. The AAP government awakes from its slumber when Delhi is flooded," Tiwari said and asked the government for a "permanent solution" to the problems of people living on the Yamuna flood-plains.

However, a Delhi government statement said that the arrangements for tents, food and water, medicines were found to be "satisfactory".

Delhi's Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot said that food, water and other necessary relief materials are being provided in the relief camps and Delhi government's efforts were appreciated by people living there.

Officials said around 23,000 affected people were evacuated from the flood-plains to safer places. Over 18,000 of them were accommodated in more than 2700 relief tents set up by Delhi government agencies.

A total of 35 boats were deployed to rescue the stranded people.

A pregnant woman and her family who spent an entire night on a tree to save themselves from the waters of the overflowing Yamuna in Usmanpur area were rescued by a team of police on Wednesday.

