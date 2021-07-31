Water levels Rising in Ganga and Yamuna Rivers, People Shift to Safer Places in UP

The incessant heavy rain in Uttarakhand has caused sudden havoc in Uttar Pradesh leading to rise in water levels of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. The sudden rise in water levels of rivers has forced people living in nearby areas to move to safer places. The water level started rising in many districts including Prayagraj, Barabanki, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur and Azamgarh.

The latest forecast on weather by the India Meteorological Department states as the monsoon progresses there will be heavy rain in the districts adjoining Bihar and Bundelkhand. It will also continue to rain intermittently for the next three-four days in different parts of the state. The districts for which alert has been issued, include Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur.

As per the weather forecast, till August 4 rain will continue at different places in the entire state. During this, the weather will also be pleasant due to the change in wind direction. There will be no increase in temperature even in the absence of rain. Around 15 districts in the state received moderate to heavy rain in the last 24 hours. The highest 93 mm rainfall was recorded in Etawah followed by 39 mm rainfall in Agra.

Officials of the district administration have been asked to remain watchful and make arrangements accordingly to minimise damage likely to be caused by the heavy rainfall. Members of districts and state disaster management committees have been kept in standby in the districts. Along with this, the Flood Control Unit of the State Disaster Response Force has also been deployed along with the Water Police at Sangam in Prayagraj to deal with any possible flood challenge.

According to the information received from the Irrigation Department, the water level of the rivers is expected to increase further in the coming days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here