Water-logging on Railway Tracks, Thousands Stranded as Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai
The water level on the tracks rose due to high tide in the Arabian sea coupled with rains in the afternoon, which caused water to flow backwards towards the Kurla, Sion and Chunabhati section, said Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi.
Trains remained suspended due to heavy rains in Mumbai. (Credits: PTI)
Mumbai: Water-logging on railway tracks due to heavy rains and high tide on Saturday affected movement of trains on Thane and Panvel sections of the Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at various stations.
Coming to the aid of passengers, the city civic body has opened relief camps at schools in south and central Mumbai where refreshments are being provided to them.
The water level on the tracks rose due to high tide in the Arabian sea coupled with rains in the afternoon, which caused water to flow backwards towards the Kurla, Sion and Chunabhati section, said Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi.
"Suburban services were suspended between Kurla-Sion stations on the main line and between Kurla and Chunabhatti on Harbour line," he said.
The CR has temporarily suspended the services between CSMT-Vashi route of Navi Mumbai on Harbour line and CSMT-Thane section on the main line.
As trains came to a halt, commuters alighted on marooned tracks amid rains and struggled through water to reach the nearest stations.
Many videos of the commuters walking on the tracks were circulated on social media.
Harbour line, which connects Panvel in Raigad district to CSMT in south Mumbai, suffered the double whammy as a portion of a ROB (Road Over Bridge) divider fell on the railway tracks at Tilak Nagar station.
No report of injuries to anybody is reported so far.
"The debris are being cleared from track. Road traffic on this ROB has been suspended," Udasi said.
He said special fast services are being operated between CSMT and Dadar stations.
"These special trains will not halt at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli and Currey Road stations up to Dadar," the chief spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made special arrangements for passengers stuck at CSMT in south Mumbai at the civic-run Manoharlalji school in Bora Bazar area.
"For the passengers who wanted to leave, special buses are being operated between Wadala Road and Vashi in Navi Mumbai. By 4 pm, as many as 12 buses had left for Vashi from Wadala," the civic body said in a statement.
"Schools have been opened for stranded passengers at CST, Dadar and Kurla stations as relief camps where water, tea and snacks are being provided," the statement said.
Suburban trains on the Western line between Churchgate and Virar operated without any major delay.
The impact of cancellation of trains would have been severe had it been a week day, as lakhs of people living in Mumbai and extended suburbs in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai commute by suburban trains everyday.
As per the latest information from the Central Railway, a train has left for Kalyan from Dadar station around 5.20 pm.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Triumph Speed Twin Review: The Every Day 1200cc Motorcycle
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Sets Tongues Wagging As He Gets Snapped With a Mystery Woman, See Pics
- Ashes 2019 | Australia’s Batsmen More to Blame Than Bowlers for Current Situation: Ponting
- Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Price Reduced by Rs 1.6 Lakh, Over 150 Bookings Received