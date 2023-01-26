Water Scarcity to Hit Mumbai City on Jan 30 to 31; Civic Body Advises Judicious Usage

Half of Mumbai is likely to not get water for 24 hours, from January 30 at 10 am to January 31 at 10 am due to repair work.

Water supply will be completely cut off in nine wards of Western suburbs namely K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R Central, R North, H East, and H West. Water supply will also be completely cut off in many areas of S, N, and L wards in the eastern suburbs, a report by Mid-Day claimed.

In addition to the above, there will be a 25 percent reduction in water supply in Mahim West, Dadar West, Prabhadevi, and Matunga West in G North and G Southwards. Whereas, in the Dharavi area, where water supply is provided between 4 pm and 9 pm, the water supply will be completely cut off on January 30.

As per reports, owing to repair works, the water supply will be under low pressure in the wards between January 29 and February 4. However, Dadar will get 25 percent less water between January 30 to 31st.

Water supply to the major part of Mumbai is made available from Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bhandup Complex.

According to officials, the water cut has been imposed as BMC will connect an additional 4,000mm diameter channel to the water treatment plant at Bhandup Complex, and install valves on various pipelines connected to Bhandup Complex, and repair leakages.

Taking into account the scarcity, the civic body has asked all the citizens and other connection holders to store water in advance and use it judiciously.

