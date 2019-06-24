'Need to Revive Traditional Sources': Union Minister Warns Water Shortage May Cut Country's Food Exports
From being a food-deficit country, India had achieved the distinction of being a top exporter of food but to retain that edge it needed to revive its reservoirs, lakes and other traditional water bodies, said water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat,
Representative image.
New Delhi: A water shortage could cut food exports from India, a leading supplier of a number of food products to the world, Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat warned on Monday.
From being a food-deficit country, India had achieved the distinction of being a top exporter of food but to retain that edge it needed to revive its reservoirs, lakes and other traditional water bodies, Shekhawat said in a statement. "Judicious use of water can save India from future calamities," Shekhawat said.
India, a leading producer of an array of food commodities, is sitting on large stockpiles of rice, wheat and sugar. It emerged as the world’s biggest rice exporter in 2012, selling nearly 12 million tonnes of the staple annually on the world market, including 4 million tonnes of the aromatic basmati variety, exclusively grown in India and Pakistan.
But rice is a water-intensive crop. Government research bodies and experts say Indian farmers need 4,500 to 5,000 litres of water to grow one kg of rice.
Water is typically scarce in the summer months, but the situation has been particularly grim this year in western and southern states that received below average rainfall in the 2018 monsoon season. This year, the monsoon has delivered 38% lower-than normal, or average, rainfall since the start of the season on June 1, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department.
After a weak start, monsoon rains, that water half of the country's farmlands lacking irrigation, have covered nearly half of the country and conditions are favourable for further advances into the central and western parts this week, a weather department official said on Monday.
India’s water demand is projected to be double its supply by 2030, the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog said in a report last year.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
- Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah Holds Key to India's Chances: Clarke
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s