Water Supply in Mumbai's Andheri and Bandra to be Affected for Two Days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has alerted residents of Andheri and Bandra (K/West, K/East, H/West and H/East wards) in Mumbai that regular water supply will be affected tomorrow and on Wednesday (February 3) due to urgent repair and maintenance work. The areas that will be affected are Andheri East, Andheri West, Bandra East and Bandra West.

The timings for the low-pressure water supply will be from 6:30 pm on February 2 to 6:30 pm on February 3.