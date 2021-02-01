Water Supply in Mumbai's Andheri and Bandra to be Affected for Two Days

1-MIN READ
The BMC has alerted residents of Andheri and Bandra (K/West, K/East, H/West and H/East wards) that regular water supply will be affected tomorrow and on Wednesday (February 3) due to urgent repair and maintenance work.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has alerted residents of Andheri and Bandra (K/West, K/East, H/West and H/East wards) in Mumbai that regular water supply will be affected tomorrow and on Wednesday (February 3) due to urgent repair and maintenance work. The areas that will be affected are Andheri East, Andheri West, Bandra East and Bandra West.
The timings for the low-pressure water supply will be from 6:30 pm on February 2 to 6:30 pm on February 3.
Speaking to CNN-News18, a senior officer from the water works department said, "We could not delay the repair work. There are two waterways at Andheri East that need to be repaired and a valve needs to be replaced at Chakala."
He also informed that residents have been informed via the local ward offices. Residents have also been requested to stock up on their water supplies.