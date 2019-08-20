Water Supply to be Affected in Many Parts of Delhi as Pumping from Yamuna Stopped

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday said the pumping of water from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants was affected due to high turbidity in raw water from the Yamuna river.

"Due to high turbidity in raw water from the Yamuna, the pumping from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants is affected today (Tuesday) and likely to remain affected till the situation improves," the DJB said in a statement.

Water will be available at low pressure in central and north Delhi, some parts of south and west Delhi and the entire New Delhi Municipal Corporation area, it said. The utility has advised the public to make judicious use of water.

