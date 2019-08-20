Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Water Supply to be Affected in Many Parts of Delhi as Pumping from Yamuna Stopped

Water will be available at low pressure in central and north Delhi, some parts of south and west Delhi and the entire New Delhi Municipal Corporation area.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Water Supply to be Affected in Many Parts of Delhi as Pumping from Yamuna Stopped
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday said the pumping of water from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants was affected due to high turbidity in raw water from the Yamuna river.

"Due to high turbidity in raw water from the Yamuna, the pumping from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants is affected today (Tuesday) and likely to remain affected till the situation improves," the DJB said in a statement.

Water will be available at low pressure in central and north Delhi, some parts of south and west Delhi and the entire New Delhi Municipal Corporation area, it said. The utility has advised the public to make judicious use of water.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram