1-MIN READ

Water Supply to be Affected in These Areas of Delhi on January 3; Check Full List Here

Areas that come under the New Delhi Municipal Council, including the Central Secretariat will also face supply issues.

Areas that come under the New Delhi Municipal Council, including the Central Secretariat will also face supply issues. (Image: Shutterstock)

The DJB informed people that water supply will be affected in areas like Garhi Dhobi Ghat, Mayur Vihar PhaseIII, Swastya Vihar, Shankar Vihar, Chitra Vihar, Laxmi Nagar and others.

Water supply will be affected in some areas of Lutyens' Delhi like Central Secretariat and Parliament, and east Delhi on January 3, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, the DJB informed people that water supply will be affected in areas like Garhi Dhobi Ghat, Mayur Vihar Phase-III, Swastya Vihar, Shankar Vihar, Chitra Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, PD Vihar, Gagan Vihar, Gujarat Vihar, Sukh Vihar and Guru Angad Nagar.

Areas that come under the New Delhi Municipal Council, including the Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Connaught Place, RML Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, will also face supply issues.

"Water tankers will be available at telephone nos. 1916, 1800117118, (Central Control Room), Giri Nagar- 26473720/26449877), (Greater Kailash- 29234746/29234747), (Mandawli - 22727812), (Jagriti - 22374834/22374237), (R.K. Puram - 26100644/26193218)," the DJB said in a tweet.

first published:January 01, 2022, 22:45 IST