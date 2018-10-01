English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Water to be Released from Pong Dam in Kangra District of HP for 10 Days
Excess water up to 17,595 cusecs will be released from the dam daily, he said, adding that the water level in the reservoir reached 1,392.55 feet at 6 am on Monday with current inflow of 12,660 cusecs.
Shimla: Excess water from the Pong dam on the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district will be released from Monday for continuously 10 days, a Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) official said.
The authorities concerned of low-lying areas in Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab have been informed about the release of water and asked to take necessary precautionary measures, he added.
Earlier the BBMB authorities had decided to release up to 49,000 cusecs of water from the dam on September 25 after heavy rains in the catchment areas from September 21 to 24, but the plan was deferred considering the reduced inflows and the weather forecast of subdued rain activity, he added.
