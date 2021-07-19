Waterlogging in Many Districts, Red Alert Till July 23 as Heavy Rains Hit Karnataka

Several coastal areas in Karnataka continued to receive sporadic rains on Sunday after which many roads and residential areas in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and other districts were left waterlogged.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the movement of vehicles on the Chelyadka bridge connecting Kunjoorupanja and Panaje in Puttur was halted as water overflowed. Residents of several villages were left stranded as rainfall began on Sunday.

According to government data, Dakshina Kannada has received 1769 mm rainfall till July 17 this year. The report said that over 4,000 electricity poles and 200 transformers have been damaged since the beginning of April.

People in flood affected areas or Udupi were shifted to safer locations by the district administration. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as the sea continues to remain rough.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains to continue in Karnataka, especially over coastal and Malnad districts till July 23. A red alert has also been sounded for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 am on July 20, after which an orange alert will be in place till July 23.

The report added that widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely to occur in South-Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru (Urban and Rrual) and Chikkaballapura districts.

“Very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the region,” the forecast read.

