Waterlogging in Several Areas as Heavy Overnight Rains Flood Low-Lying Nashik

For precaution, Nashik Municipal Corporation asked around 250 families staying in thatched huts in Kazi Gadhi area, located on the Godavari river's bank, to shift to a temporary shelter.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
Waterlogging in Several Areas as Heavy Overnight Rains Flood Low-Lying Nashik
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Nashik: Overnight heavy rains in Nashik district of Maharashtra caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas and inundated some roads, officials said on Sunday.

While normal life was disrupted in some parts, the incessant showers, which continued on Sunday morning, improved the water level in various reservoirs of the district, which was facing acute water shortage before the monsoon, they said.

As a precautionary measure, the Nashik Municipal Corporation asked around 250 families staying in thatched huts in Kazi Gadhi area, located on the Godavari river's bank, to shift to a temporary shelter, deputy civic commissioner Mahesh Doiphode said.

While some residents were initially not willing to vacate their huts and demanded permanent houses, they later agreed after the civic and police officials spoke to them, he said. Some of the tehsils in the district received good rainfall in last 24 hours, as per the local meteorological department sources.

The tribal-dominated Igatpuri tehsil recorded 170 mm rain, followed by Trimbakeshwar-135 mm, Peint-105 mm, Surgana-104.2 mm, Dindori-34 mm and Nashik-29.5 mm, they added.

