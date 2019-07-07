Waterlogging in Several Areas as Heavy Overnight Rains Flood Low-Lying Nashik
For precaution, Nashik Municipal Corporation asked around 250 families staying in thatched huts in Kazi Gadhi area, located on the Godavari river's bank, to shift to a temporary shelter.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Nashik: Overnight heavy rains in Nashik district of Maharashtra caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas and inundated some roads, officials said on Sunday.
While normal life was disrupted in some parts, the incessant showers, which continued on Sunday morning, improved the water level in various reservoirs of the district, which was facing acute water shortage before the monsoon, they said.
As a precautionary measure, the Nashik Municipal Corporation asked around 250 families staying in thatched huts in Kazi Gadhi area, located on the Godavari river's bank, to shift to a temporary shelter, deputy civic commissioner Mahesh Doiphode said.
While some residents were initially not willing to vacate their huts and demanded permanent houses, they later agreed after the civic and police officials spoke to them, he said. Some of the tehsils in the district received good rainfall in last 24 hours, as per the local meteorological department sources.
The tribal-dominated Igatpuri tehsil recorded 170 mm rain, followed by Trimbakeshwar-135 mm, Peint-105 mm, Surgana-104.2 mm, Dindori-34 mm and Nashik-29.5 mm, they added.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified to Look Like Ducati Scrambler Looks Legit
- Same Place, Same Croc, 15 Years Apart: Steve Irwin's Son Recreates Picture With Crocodile
- Tiger Shroff Dedicates Heartfelt Post to His 'Super Teacher' Hrithik Roshan, See Here
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s