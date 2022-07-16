Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls at Many Places as Rains Lash Delhi

Rains lashed Delhi on Saturday bringing respite from the oppressive humidity and heat but led to traffic congestion and waterlogging at many places. The city had been reeling under muggy weather conditions for the last several days and Saturday rains provided the much-needed relief to people who were seen enjoying the showers. People also took to social media and posted pictures of rains and waterlogging.

Areas that witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion include Khanpur, Hauzrani, Malviya Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Dhaula Kuan, near AIIMS flyover, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Vikas Marg, ITO, Sikandara Road, Kirti Nagar, Anand Parbat-Zakhira road, Ring Road near Majnu Ka Tila among others. According to civic authorities, eight complaints related to tree felling were reported amid rains on Saturday from Jangpura extension, Defence Colony, Neb Sarai, Saket, GK-2, Paharganj, Malviya Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

The Traffic Police also took to Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogging and road congestion. “Traffic is affected on MB Road outside Hauzrani Forest Park in the carriageway from Khanpur T- point towards Saket Metro Station due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. In another tweet, it said the traffic was affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira due to waterlogging at opposite Gali No.10 Anand Parbat.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received moderate rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Safdarjung observatory, which is the city’s official marker, received 19.6 mm rainfall. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

Delhi’s Ridge area received 25.3 mm rainfall while Delhi University received 24.5 mm rains. Similarly, observatories at Pitampura, SPS Mayur Vihar, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar received 21.5 mm, 20.5 mm, 18.4 mm, 15.4 mm rainfall, respectively on Saturday between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

“A generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rains is expected in the national capital in the next few days, the IMD said. The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal while the city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, also a notch above normal, the weather office said.

The IMD bulletin said the maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday will hover around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm 96 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (81) category around 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board’s 24-hour AQI bulletin showed on Saturday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

