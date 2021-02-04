UP Police Busts Sex Racket Operating From Spa at Noida's Wave Mall, 14 Girls Rescued

UP Police on Thursday busted an allege sex racket at a shopping mall in Nodia Sector 18 and rescued 14 girls.

“We had information on spas luring customers by prostitution. We conducted raids following that and arrested the owners and customers," said DCP Police Commissionerate Rajesh S, ANI reported.

"We are considering the girls to be victims. They will be sent to rehabilitation centres while the customers and spa owners will be booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA)," he added.

Police bust sex racket in Wave mall, Noida Sector 18

Police said that the accused will be booked under PITA Act and notices would be sent to the landlords who had rented out the spas for the crime.

According to reports, a total of 14 girls have been rescued and sent to rehabilitation centres. Police had got a message about the sex racket being run in spa, following which a raid was conducted at the shopping mall.