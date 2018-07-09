English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wave of Joy in Nirbhaya's Village After SC Order, Grandfather Demands Immediate Hanging of Convicts
The 23-year-old paramedic student was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.
Women carry a floral tribute at an event to mark the anniversary of the brutal Nirbhaya gang rape. (Reuters)
Ballia: Residents of the native village of 'Nirbhaya' on Monday demanded immediate hanging of those convicted of her rape and murder, as a wave of happiness erupted after the Supreme Court dismissed review pleas filed by three out of the four convicts against death penalty in the December 16, 2012 case.
As the news of the Supreme Court verdict reached the village, people of Medawara Kalan in Ballia district distributed sweets and offered a special prayers in the village temple by offering milk to the deity.
Nirbhaya's grandfather Lalji Singh said if the culprits were hanged to death by now, then such monstrous incidents would not have happened, referring to repeated cases of rapes in various parts of the country.
"The convicts must be immediately hanged to death," he said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
