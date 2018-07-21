Waxing, Shaving Against Islamic Culture, Says Darul Uloom, Issues Fatwa

Deoband-based Islamic seminary Darul Uloom has issued a fatwa against waxing and shaving, saying they are not considered good under the Sharia law.The seminary was replying to a query by a local named Abdul Aziz, who wanted to know if it was acceptable for a man or a woman to shave their arms or legs.The seminary said barring armpits, mustache and lower part of navel, removing hair from any other part was “against culture”.Reacting to the incident, Deoband-based cleric Maulana Salim Ashraf Qasmi said the fatwa was in accordance with Sharia law and the Darul Uloom had called it against culture and not forbidden.The seminary had said last week that application of mehndi by an unknown man was unacceptable under Sharia.