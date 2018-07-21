English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Waxing, Shaving Against Islamic Culture, Says Darul Uloom, Issues Fatwa
The seminary was replying to a query by a local named Abdul Aziz, who wanted to know if it was acceptable for a man or a woman to shave their arms or legs.
The Darul Uloom that has issued the fatwa.
New Delhi: Deoband-based Islamic seminary Darul Uloom has issued a fatwa against waxing and shaving, saying they are not considered good under the Sharia law.
The seminary was replying to a query by a local named Abdul Aziz, who wanted to know if it was acceptable for a man or a woman to shave their arms or legs.
The seminary said barring armpits, mustache and lower part of navel, removing hair from any other part was “against culture”.
Reacting to the incident, Deoband-based cleric Maulana Salim Ashraf Qasmi said the fatwa was in accordance with Sharia law and the Darul Uloom had called it against culture and not forbidden.
The seminary had said last week that application of mehndi by an unknown man was unacceptable under Sharia.
Also Watch
The seminary was replying to a query by a local named Abdul Aziz, who wanted to know if it was acceptable for a man or a woman to shave their arms or legs.
The seminary said barring armpits, mustache and lower part of navel, removing hair from any other part was “against culture”.
Reacting to the incident, Deoband-based cleric Maulana Salim Ashraf Qasmi said the fatwa was in accordance with Sharia law and the Darul Uloom had called it against culture and not forbidden.
The seminary had said last week that application of mehndi by an unknown man was unacceptable under Sharia.
Also Watch
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Picture Of Alia Bhatt And Paresh Rawal Is Winning All Hearts On Social Media
- Women's Hockey World Cup: India Share the Spoils With England After Conceding Late Goal
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- 'Monopoly Cash is Complete': New Lavender 100 Rupee Note Has Left Twitter Colourful
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...