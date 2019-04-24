Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Way She Targets Me...': Modi Stumps Akshay Kumar With Wife Twinkle's Mention. She Has This to Say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he followed his Twitter feed and enjoyed the creativity as it gave him a perspective into the mindset of the common man.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Way She Targets Me...': Modi Stumps Akshay Kumar With Wife Twinkle's Mention. She Has This to Say
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
In a ‘non-political’ tête-à-tête with actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the kind of content people – including Twinkle Khanna – usually post about him on social media.

The actor, while talking to the PM about his life in the sprawling lawns of his residence, shared a few jokes on him that are circulated on social media.

Modi said he followed his Twitter feed and enjoyed the creativity as it gave him a perspective into the mindset of the common man. "I follow you (Akshay Kumar) and Twinkle Khanna ji on Twitter. From the way she targets me, I understand there must be peace in your family life," he said, much to the amusement of Kumar. "All her anger must have been spent on me, and so you must be feeling at peace,” he added.

Soon after the interview, Twinkle Khanna, who goes by the handle mrsfunnybones on Twitter, posted a reply on her feed saying, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work."



In the 'candid' interview, Modi also revealed that he never thought he would occupy the Prime Minister’s chair and had wanted to join the armed forces. “During the 1962 war, I used to see soldiers board the train at Mehsana station and would be inspired by them and their sacrifices,” he said.

When questioned about his no-nonsense demeanour, the Prime Minister admitted that he was strict but had never found any reason to be angry. He added that it was difficult for him to practice his humour as it could be misconstrued easily by “people more interested in TRPs”.

Modi, who visited his mother Heeraba on Tuesday before casting his vote in Ahmedabad, also revealed that it was difficult for him to find time for his family. “If I had left my home as Prime Minister, then I would have lived with my family. But I stopped living with them a long time ago and now this is my life. My own mother keeps asking me what can we talk about, it has also become difficult for me to find time for my family.”

The Prime Minister also addressed his retirement plans, saying he had always been a workaholic and taken responsibility so he would definitely take up some mission for himself.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram