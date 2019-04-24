English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Way She Targets Me...': Modi Stumps Akshay Kumar With Wife Twinkle's Mention. She Has This to Say
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he followed his Twitter feed and enjoyed the creativity as it gave him a perspective into the mindset of the common man.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. (Image: Yogen Shah)
In a ‘non-political’ tête-à-tête with actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the kind of content people – including Twinkle Khanna – usually post about him on social media.
The actor, while talking to the PM about his life in the sprawling lawns of his residence, shared a few jokes on him that are circulated on social media.
Modi said he followed his Twitter feed and enjoyed the creativity as it gave him a perspective into the mindset of the common man. "I follow you (Akshay Kumar) and Twinkle Khanna ji on Twitter. From the way she targets me, I understand there must be peace in your family life," he said, much to the amusement of Kumar. "All her anger must have been spent on me, and so you must be feeling at peace,” he added.
Soon after the interview, Twinkle Khanna, who goes by the handle mrsfunnybones on Twitter, posted a reply on her feed saying, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work."
In the 'candid' interview, Modi also revealed that he never thought he would occupy the Prime Minister’s chair and had wanted to join the armed forces. “During the 1962 war, I used to see soldiers board the train at Mehsana station and would be inspired by them and their sacrifices,” he said.
When questioned about his no-nonsense demeanour, the Prime Minister admitted that he was strict but had never found any reason to be angry. He added that it was difficult for him to practice his humour as it could be misconstrued easily by “people more interested in TRPs”.
Modi, who visited his mother Heeraba on Tuesday before casting his vote in Ahmedabad, also revealed that it was difficult for him to find time for his family. “If I had left my home as Prime Minister, then I would have lived with my family. But I stopped living with them a long time ago and now this is my life. My own mother keeps asking me what can we talk about, it has also become difficult for me to find time for my family.”
The Prime Minister also addressed his retirement plans, saying he had always been a workaholic and taken responsibility so he would definitely take up some mission for himself.
I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) 🙏 https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
