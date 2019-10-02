Wayanad Hunger Stir against Night Traffic Ban on Highway Enters 8th Day, Rahul to Meet Protestors

Thiruvananthapuram: A hunger strike in Wayanad demanding lifting of night travel ban on National Highway-766 that began on September 25 entered its eight day on Wednesday. The highway connects the district in Kerala to Mysuru in Karnataka and passes through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Following an order of the Karnataka High Court, the stretch has remained closed for night traffic for the past 10 years to avoid casualties of wild animals. Recently, the Supreme Court had sought a report on the possibilities of a complete closure of this route after upgrading the alternative Kutta Gonikuppa road.

This has angered the people of Wayanad, especially Bathery town, as any such move would increase travel time manifold. Locals say farmers would be the worst hit as they would not be able to transport their produce within the stipulated time.

Protestors says while hundreds of students also use this route on a daily basis, the tourism industry would be badly affected by the proposed ban. With the protests intensifying, locals and representatives of all youth wing political parties, including Youth Congress, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Youth League and Yuva Morcha, sat on a hunger strike last week.

While thousands of locals from all walks of life have extended their support to the protest, local MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will meet the agitators at Bathery on Friday.

Last week, he put out a tweet in support of the hunger strike. “I stand in solidarity with the youth on an indefinite hunger strike since September 25th protesting against the daily 9 hour traffic ban on NH-766 that has caused immense hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka,” he said.

Representatives of an action committee, led by Wayanad MLA IC Balakrishnan, has met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar in this regard. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also spoken to Javadekar over the issue.

Locals are demanding construction of an elevated highway that would ensure protection of wild animals and also not hamper their travel time. At present, the distance between Bathery and Mysuru is 98 km. The proposed alternative route would increase the distance to 217 km.

Suresh Thaloor, convenor of the action committee, said, “Closure of this route will be like choking an entire district and affecting the movement of about 7 lakh people.” Members of the committee will meet on Thursday to discuss their further course of action.

