Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Seeks PM Modi's Assistance for Kerala Flood Victims
Rahul Gandhi donned the Wayanad MP's hat and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help for those affected by the severe floods in Kerala, specially his constituency.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Kerala and sought assistance for those affected in the State, including in his constituency Wayanad.
Gandhi called Modi and asked for relief and assistance to those affected.
"Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster," Gandhi tweeted from his Wayanad MP twitter handle.
