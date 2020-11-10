Wazirganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Wazirganj (वजीरगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Wazirganj is part of 38. Gaya Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,08,462 eligible electors, of which 1,58,111 were male, 1,49,133 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,80,347 eligible electors, of which 1,47,200 were male, 1,33,139 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,540 eligible electors, of which 1,22,024 were male, 1,07,516 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Wazirganj in 2015 was 506. In 2010, there were 170.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Awadhesh Kumar Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating Birendra Singh of BJP by a margin of 12,759 votes which was 7.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.36% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Virendra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Awadhesh Kumar Singh of INC by a margin of 17,766 votes which was 14.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.86% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 234. Wazirganj Assembly segment of Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Vijay Kumar won the Gaya Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gaya Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Wazirganj are: Kanhaiya Kumar (BJP), Prakash Veer (RJD), Mithilesh Rajvanshi (RLSP), Dilip Paswan (RSJP), Deepak Kumar (JAPL), Durga Rajbanshi (PPID), Dushyant Paswan (JMBP), Naresh Ram (SSD), Priyanka Devi (MSP), Mohan Chaudhary (PBP), Vishwanath Tanti (LNKP), Shyam Sundar Kumar Ravi (BSLP), Arjun Ram (IND), Chandan Kumar Chaudhary (IND), Prithaviraj Basant (IND), Prema Chaudhary (IND), Banwari Ram (IND), Balmiki Ram (IND), Ranjit Kumar (IND), Rabindra Rajbanshi (IND), Rakesh Kumar (IND), Shravan Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.34%, while it was 53.18% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 309 polling stations in 234. Wazirganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 300. In 2010 there were 278 polling stations.

Extent:

234. Wazirganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Wazirganj and Manpur; Ward Nos. 32 to 37 in Gaya (Municipal Corporation). It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Wazirganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Wazirganj is 387.5 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Wazirganj is: 24°47'18.6"N 85°09'25.9"E.

