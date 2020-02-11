Wazirpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajesh Gupta of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Wazirpur (वजीरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Wazirpur is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.9%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,81,188 eligible electors, of which 1,00,516 were male, 80,657 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wazirpur in 2020 is 802.43.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Wazirpur, there are a total of 2468 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,63,100 eligible electors, of which 91,163 were male, 71,913 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,591 eligible electors, of which 85,963 were male, 67,604 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,56,477 eligible electors, of which 89,366 were male, 67,093 female.

The number of service voters in Wazirpur in 2015 was 21. In 2013, there were 21 and in 2008 there were 18.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajesh Gupta of AAP won in this seat by defeating Dr Mahander Nagpal of BJP by a margin of 22,044 votes which was 19.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 54.85% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Dr Mahander Nagpal of BJP won in this seat defeating Praveen Kumar of AAP by a margin of 5,574 votes which was 5.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.25% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Hari Shanker Gupta of INC won in this seat defeating Mange Ram Garg of BJP by a margin of 3,140 votes which was 3.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.07% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 17. Wazirpur Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants. In 2013, 13 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 11 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Wazirpur are: Nathu Ram (CPM), Dr Mahender Nagpal (BJP), Mustqim Ahmed (BSP), Rajesh Gupta (AAP), Harikishan Jindal (INC), Kamal Kishore (PPID), Jugal Kishor Chawla (RJP), Madan Sah (AIFB), Vijay Kumar (ABHM), Surendra Kumar (AAPP), Naresh Kumar Nagpal (IND), Balwant Kumar Parjapati (IND), Rajesh Gupta (IND), Suraj (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.3%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 68.42%, while it was 67.05% in 2013. In 2008, 56.69% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -8.12%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 182 polling stations in 17. Wazirpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 170. In 2013 there were 170 polling stations and in 2008, there were 166.

Extent:

17. Wazirpur constituency comprises of the following areas of North district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 28 (Part) EB No. 54-106 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 99 Ward No. 99 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 100 Ward No. 100 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 105 (Part) EB No. 113-190. 4 municipal wards (Wazir Pur, Sawan Park, Nimri Colony, Ashok Vihar) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Wazirpur is 8.97 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110034, 110035, 110052, 110088

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Wazirpur is: 28°41'11.8"N 77°08'13.2"E.

