1-min read

WB 12th Vocational Result 2019: WBSCVET Released West Bengal Class 12 Vocational Result at wbscvet.nic.in

West Bengal class 12th vocational result 2019 has been announced by WBSCVET on the official website wbscvet.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Image for Representation (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019 | Today the result of class 12th or Higher Secondary Examination for vocational courses, WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019 has been declared

The exam convener West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development or WBSCVET has released the WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019 on its official website wbscvet.nic.in today, May 30 (Thursday). According to the WBSCTE West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development’s circular the WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019 will be simultaneously released at wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com , and indiaresults.com.

The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development or WBSCVET conducted the class 12 vocational examinations this year. The examinations were held from February 12 February 22 for this academic session. Apart from four online portals, exam takers can check the WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019, WBSCTE HS Result 2019, WBSCTE Class 12 Voc Result 2019 through SMS service.

WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019: Steps to download WBSCVET Higher Secondary Score
Step 1: Visit the official website- wbscvet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the examination tab, then select result link
Step 3: Now,‘Result of Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2019’ will appear, click it
Step 4: Enter the required exam credentials and submit the details
Step 5: The WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019 will be displayed. Take a printout also

WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019: Via SMS
Send a text in the below given format for receiving WBSCTE HS Result 2019, WBSCTE class 12th Vocational Result on your phone as SMS- WBSCTVESD>space and send it to 56070
Alternative text, WBHSVOC>space to 5676750
Candidates can collect their original marksheets from their respective training centers from May 30 to June 4 on any working days.
