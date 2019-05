WB 12th Vocational Result 2019: WBSCVET to Release West Bengal Class 12 Vocational Result Shortly at wbscvet.nic.in

and send it to 56070

| Today the result of class 12th or Higher Secondary Examination for vocational courses, WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019 will be declared at 2 pm.The exam convener West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development or WBSCVET will be publishing the WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019 on its official website wbscvet.nic.in today, May 30 (Thursday). According to the WBSCTE West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development’s circular the WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019 will be simultaneously released at wbresults.nic.in exametc.com , and indiaresults.com The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development or WBSCVET conducted the class 12 vocational examinations this year. The examinations were held from February 12 February 22 for this academic session. Apart from four online portals, exam takers can check the WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019, WBSCTE HS Result 2019, WBSCTE Class 12 Voc Result 2019 through SMS service.Step 1: Visit the official website- wbscvet.nic.in Step 2: Click on the examination tab, then select result linkStep 3: Now,‘Result of Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2019’ will appear, click itStep 4: Enter the required exam credentials and submit the detailsStep 5: The WB Board 12th Vocational Result 2019 will be displayed. Take a printout alsoSend a text in the below given format for receiving WBSCTE HS Result 2019, WBSCTE class 12th Vocational Result on your phone as SMS-Alternative text, WBHSVOC>space