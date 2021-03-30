WB Assembly Election: South 24 Parganas Under EC vigil, More Paramilitary Forces to be Deployed

In the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, the Election Commission has kept a strict watch on the three districts of South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah. In these districts extra paramilitary forces have been deployed as the polling for the assembly segments will be held in third and fourth phases.

According to the poll panel, 166 troops of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Howrah rural police district and 132 troops will be deployed in Hooghly rural police district. Along with it, in three police districts of Baruipur, Sundarban, and Diamond Harbour in the South 24 Parganas, 301 troops of Paramilitary forces will be on duty.

Close to 61 troops of paramilitary forces will be deployed in the Sundarban area, 166 troops in Diamond Harbour and 127 troops in Baruipur.

In the 31 seats of South 24 Parganas, the assembly election will be conducted in two phases on April 6 and 10. Hooghly and Howrah districts also go to polls on the same dates.

The EC remains more watchful in these three districts as there are inputs that these areas may witness violence.

West Bengal witnessed a record 82% voter turnout in the first phase of polling on March 27. In the first phase, the polling was held for 30 assembly seats across the five districts of West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Bankura, Jhargram and Purulia.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP are in a direct confrontation in the state. As the election battle intensifies in West Bengal, the verbal duel between the BJP and TMC gets amplified with barbs from both sides. On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioning his silence about the rape and murder of women in BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh.

The Assembly election which started with first phase polling on March 27 will be completed in eight phases to elect 294 representatives. The results for the assembly seats will be declared o