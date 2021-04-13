india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»WB Assembly Polls: EC Bars BJP Leader Rahul Sinha from Campaigning for 48 Hours
1-MIN READ

WB Assembly Polls: EC Bars BJP Leader Rahul Sinha from Campaigning for 48 Hours

Representative image.

Representative image.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha had allegedly said that central forces should have killed eight rather than four people in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district during the ongoing assembly polls.

The Election Commission on Tuesday barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours for his alleged remarks that central forces should have killed eight rather than four people in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district during the ongoing assembly polls. The ban begins at 12 noon on Tuesday and will remain in force till 12 noon of April 15, the order said.

“Commission hereby strongly condemns the above statements made by Rahul Sinha, BJP, and sternly warns him to be careful from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force,” according to an order.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 13, 2021, 13:00 IST