1-min read

WB Board 12th Result 2019: West Bengal to Declare HS Class 12 Results Shortly at wbchse.nic.in; How to Check

The WB 12th result 2019 or the WBCHSE HS results will be released shortly by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
WB Board 12th Result 2019: West Bengal to Declare HS Class 12 Results Shortly at wbchse.nic.in; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
WB Board 12th Result 2019 Shortly | In West Bengal, the Uccha Madhyamik result 2019, or the WB class 12 results will be announced shortly by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. The WB 12th result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in. The results for the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik 2019 can also be checked through SMS and by logging on other result-based portals.

All the candidates who appeared for WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2019 can check their WB 12th Result on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The West Bengal HS board examination 2019 was conducted by WBCHSE from February 26 to March 13.





WB Board Class 12 Result 2019: How to Download

From the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education’s official website, candidates can check
their WBCHSE HS Result 2019 and the below listed steps will help them doing so-

Step 1: Visit the WBCHSE’s official website at wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage, you will get West Bengal class 12 result download link
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details and press submit button
Step 4: The WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

How to get West Bengal Board 12th Result 2019 via SMS

In less than three steps, get your WB class 12th Result 2019 as a phone message.

Step 1: Type WB12 Your ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the text to 56263
Step 3: In few minutes the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 will reach your phone’s message inbox.

For the 2019 year, a total of 8,16,243 candidates appeared in the West Bengal HS Board Examination. Last year, the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result 2018 was out on June 8 and registered 83.57 % of passing percentage.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Loading...
