WB Board 12th Result 2019: West Bengal to Declare HS Class 12 Results Shortly at wbchse.nic.in; How to Check
The WB 12th result 2019 or the WBCHSE HS results will be released shortly by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in.
WB Board 12th Result 2019 Shortly | In West Bengal, the Uccha Madhyamik result 2019, or the WB class 12 results will be announced shortly by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. The WB 12th result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in. The results for the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik 2019 can also be checked through SMS and by logging on other result-based portals.
All the candidates who appeared for WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2019 can check their WB 12th Result on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The West Bengal HS board examination 2019 was conducted by WBCHSE from February 26 to March 13.
WB Board Class 12 Result 2019: How to Download
From the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education’s official website, candidates can check
their WBCHSE HS Result 2019 and the below listed steps will help them doing so-
Step 1: Visit the WBCHSE’s official website at wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage, you will get West Bengal class 12 result download link
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details and press submit button
Step 4: The WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference
How to get West Bengal Board 12th Result 2019 via SMS
In less than three steps, get your WB class 12th Result 2019 as a phone message.
Step 1: Type WB12
Your ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the text to 56263
Step 3: In few minutes the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 will reach your phone’s message inbox.
For the 2019 year, a total of 8,16,243 candidates appeared in the West Bengal HS Board Examination. Last year, the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result 2018 was out on June 8 and registered 83.57 % of passing percentage.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
