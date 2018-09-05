English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WB Constable Prelims 2018 Admit Card out on 8th September 2018, Exam on 23rd September 2018
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will send an SMS alert to the registered mobiles of the candidates once the Admit Card is released; however, ‘the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS’ reads the notification.
WB Constable Prelims 2018 Admit Card will be available from 8th September onwards on the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board - policewb.gov.in. As per a notice released in this regard, the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is scheduled to organize the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Constables on Sunday, 23rd September 2018, from 12 noon to 1pm.
Candidates who had successfully registered for the West Bengal Constable Recruitment 2018 Preliminary Exam need to enter their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth to be able to login and download the e-Call Letters.
The e-Call Letters will carry important information like venue of the examination allotted to individual candidates. Candidates need to bring along a printout of the e-Call Letters to facilitate a hassle-free entry in the examination hall.
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will send an SMS alert to the registered mobiles of the candidates once the Admit Card is released; however, ‘the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS’ reads the notification. Candidates must know that paper Admit Cards will neither be available at Board’s office nor sent by post.
Interested candidates can read the official notification at the url mentioned below:
http://policewb.gov.in/wbp/recruit/const-2018/Notice-030918.pdf
