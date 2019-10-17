Take the pledge to vote

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Accorded 'Z' Class VIP Security Cover in Wake of 'Potential Threats'

Under the 'Z' category, the West Bengal Governor will have about 8-10 armed security personnel with him when he travels. The paramilitary force will take over the charge soon.

PTI

October 17, 2019
New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover by the Union government in the wake of "potential threats" to him, officials said on Thursday.

They said the Union home ministry has issued an order and directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of Dhankar's security that will be valid in all parts of the country.

Under the 'Z" category, the West Bengal Governor will have about 8-10 armed security personnel with him when he travels. The paramilitary force will take over the charge soon, they said.

Officials said the CRPF cover came as a threat assessment report prepared by central security and intelligence agencies found that Dhankar needs to be secured by a professional team of personnel especially in the wake of the recent incident at Jadavpur University where Union minister Babul Supriyo was heckled and he had rushed to save him.

The CRPF guards a number of VIPs including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

