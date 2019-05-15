Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

WB Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Condemns Vandalising of Vidyasagar Statue

Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's road show on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WB Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Condemns Vandalising of Vidyasagar Statue
File Photo of West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Wednesday condemned the vandalising of a bust of 19th century Bengali icon Iswarchandra Vidyasagar at a college here, and said the culprits should be traced and punished.

Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's road show on Tuesday. During the violence, a bust of Vidyasagar was vandalised at the college named after the social reformer.

Tripathi is also the chancellor of the Calcutta University to which the Vidyasagar College is affiliated.

"As the chancellor of Calcutta University, I am greatly pained at the vandalising of Vidyasagar statue. The real culprit for breaking the statue must be traced out and suitably punished," he said in a statement.

He said a new bust of the great social reformer of Bengal should immediately be installed and the Calcutta University should take initiative to it.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram