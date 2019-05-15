WB Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Condemns Vandalising of Vidyasagar Statue

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Wednesday condemned the vandalising of a bust of 19th century Bengali icon Iswarchandra Vidyasagar at a college here, and said the culprits should be traced and punished.Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's road show on Tuesday. During the violence, a bust of Vidyasagar was vandalised at the college named after the social reformer.Tripathi is also the chancellor of the Calcutta University to which the Vidyasagar College is affiliated."As the chancellor of Calcutta University, I am greatly pained at the vandalising of Vidyasagar statue. The real culprit for breaking the statue must be traced out and suitably punished," he said in a statement.He said a new bust of the great social reformer of Bengal should immediately be installed and the Calcutta University should take initiative to it.