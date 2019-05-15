English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WB Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Condemns Vandalising of Vidyasagar Statue
Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's road show on Tuesday.
File Photo of West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Wednesday condemned the vandalising of a bust of 19th century Bengali icon Iswarchandra Vidyasagar at a college here, and said the culprits should be traced and punished.
Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's road show on Tuesday. During the violence, a bust of Vidyasagar was vandalised at the college named after the social reformer.
Tripathi is also the chancellor of the Calcutta University to which the Vidyasagar College is affiliated.
"As the chancellor of Calcutta University, I am greatly pained at the vandalising of Vidyasagar statue. The real culprit for breaking the statue must be traced out and suitably punished," he said in a statement.
He said a new bust of the great social reformer of Bengal should immediately be installed and the Calcutta University should take initiative to it.
Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's road show on Tuesday. During the violence, a bust of Vidyasagar was vandalised at the college named after the social reformer.
Tripathi is also the chancellor of the Calcutta University to which the Vidyasagar College is affiliated.
"As the chancellor of Calcutta University, I am greatly pained at the vandalising of Vidyasagar statue. The real culprit for breaking the statue must be traced out and suitably punished," he said in a statement.
He said a new bust of the great social reformer of Bengal should immediately be installed and the Calcutta University should take initiative to it.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results