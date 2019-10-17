WB Govt Committed to Alleviating Poverty, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's Theory will Help: Mamata
Banerjee took to Twitter to express her views and posted some photographs of her visit to the residence of the Nobel laureate's mother Nirmala Banerjee.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanges greetings with Nirmala Banerjee, mother of Indian-American Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijit Banerjee, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI Image)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is committed to alleviating poverty and the theory by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on it will go a long way in helping the poor.
Banerjee took to the Twitter to express her views and posted some photographs of her visit to the residence of the Nobel laureate's mother Nirmala Banerjee Wednesday evening in the city.
"Yesterday, I spent time with the family of our very own Nobel Prize winning economist, Abhijit Banerjee. His contribution to the experimental theory of poverty alleviation will go a long way in helping people #Bangla is very proud of him!," Banerjee tweeted.
On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Thursday, Banerjee in a tweet earlier in the day said, "...our Govt in #Bangla is committed to alleviating poverty, reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholding human rights."
The United Nations General Assembly had in 1987 designated October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty to promote awareness about the need to eradicate poverty and destitution.
During Wednesday's meeting with Nirmala Banerjee, who is herself an economist, Banerjee had briefed her about the pro-poor schemes and projects of the state government.
Banerjee had said the West Bengal government may seek her help in various projects of different departments like agriculture, health, rural development and woman and child welfare as well as education.
