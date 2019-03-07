LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
WB Govt Revokes Order of Giving Additional Charges to Former Top Cop Rajeev Kumar

Rajeev Kumar was earlier handed over additional charges of the state directorate of economic offences and the special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Kolkata: Within a week after giving additional charges of two police departments to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the West Bengal government on Thursday revoked the order.

Kumar will now be holding the post of Additional Director General (ADG) and Director General of Police (IGP) of the state CID only.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, had been embroiled in a controversy for being at loggerheads with the CBI over its investigations into the Saradha Chit fund and Rose Valley scams.

On February 5, the Supreme Court had directed Kumar to appear before the central probe agency in connection with the matter.Acting on the apex courts order, the CBI had questioned Kumar for five days in Shillong.

On February 19, Kumar was appointed as the additional director general of police and inspector general of police in the CID.
