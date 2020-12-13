WB JELET 2020: Registration for Round 1 Counselling to Begin from December 14 at wbjeeb.nic.in

WB JELET 2020 | The WB Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2020 Round 1 Counselling schedule for admission into B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. courses has bee released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). The WB JELET 2020 Counselling process will begin from December 14, Sunday. This year, the examination body had decided that they will not conduct the entrance examination owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. As an alternative measure, the examination body had decided to conduct centralized online e-counselling and provisional admission on the basis of marks in the qualifying examination (Diploma/BSc examinations) for the candidates who have already applied for JELET-2020.

Candidates can register themselves for the WB JELET 2020 Round 1 Counselling by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

All candidates who successfully applied for WB JELET 2020 and paid application fees can register for counselling. There is no separate registration fee for counselling. The board will only conduct two rounds of counselling.

WB JELET Counselling 2020: Important Dates

· Registration and uploading of documents for Round 1 of counselling - December 14 to December 20. The window is open till 4 PM.

· Uploading corrected documents- December 14 to December 20

· Choice filling - December 14 to December 20

· Choice locking- December 17 to December 20, 2020

WB JELET Counselling 2020: how to register

