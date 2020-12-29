WB Labour Min Escorted Out Of Meeting Venue By Police

Kolkata, Dec 28: Police had to escort West Bengal Labour Minister Malay ghatak out of Netaji Indoor Stadium, the venue of a meeting of a body working for the welfare of workers on Monday, when several contractual labourers demonstrated in front of him, threw chairs and tore off posters of senior leaders as issues raised by them were not addressed. Power Minister Sovondeb Chattopadhyay, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey were present at the meeting but had left before the contractual labourers belonging to the ‘Self Employed Labour Organisation’ started demonstrations.

Though none was arrested, members of the organisation blocked Shahid Khudiram Bose Road near the venue after the incident. When contacted, Ghatak told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor