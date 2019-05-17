Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WB Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board To Declare WBBSE 10th Result on May 21 at wbse.org

The WBSE, responsible for conducting the written class 10th board examination in West Bengal, will provide the link for WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
WB Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board To Declare WBBSE 10th Result on May 21 at wbse.org
Image for representation.
Loading...
WB Madhyamik Result 2019 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education also popular as WBBSE is all set to declare the official WB Madhyamik Result 2019, WB 10th Result 2019 on May 21 at 10 am. First, the WB Madhyamik Result 2019 , WBBSE Result 2019, WB Madhyamik Result 2019 , WBBSE 10th Result 2019 will be released via press conference. Then, by 10 am on May 21 (Tuesday) the West Bengal Board 10th Result 2010, WB 10th Result 2019, WB Madhyamik Result 2019 , WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2019 will be declared at the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s official homepage wbresults.nic.in

The WBSE, responsible for conducting the written class 10th board examination in West Bengal, will provide the link for WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019. By clicking on the same, candidates will be able check their West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019, WB Madhyamik Result 2019 , WB 10th Result 2019 and overall marks scored by them.

Steps to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 at Official Website

The below listed steps will guide candidates in how to download West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019, WB 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Visit official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education: wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 tab

Step 3: Choose, the WB Class 10th result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019 tab

Step 4: Enter the required details to get your WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2019

Step 5: The 2019 WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 and score will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out of the West Bengal Board Madhyamik result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 via SMS

To get the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 as phone message, type-

WB10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/56263/58888.

Soon, your score and WBBSE Result 2019 will be on your phone’s message inbox. Result seekers can download the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 from other alternative websites wbse.allresults.nic.in and examresults.net, which has a dedicated West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 URL.

For the previous academic session 2017-2018, a total of 11,02,921 candidates took the West Bengal class 10 board examination which was held in March.
