WB Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board to Declare WBBSE 10th Result Tomorrow at wbse.org
The WB Madhyamik Result 2019 or the WB Board Class 10 results will be released on the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s official page wbresults.nic.in.
WB Madhyamik Result 2019 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education also popular as WBBSE is all set to declare the official WB Madhyamik Result 2019, WB Board Class 10 Results tomorrow (May 21) at 10 am. First, the WB Madhyamik Results will be declared via press conference. Then, by 10 am on May 21 (Tuesday) the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10 results will be released at the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s official homepage wbresults.nic.in
The WBSE, responsible for conducting the written class 10th board examination in West Bengal, will provide the link for WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019. By clicking on the same, candidates will be able check their West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019, WB Madhyamik Result 2019 , WB 10th Result 2019 and overall marks scored by them.
Steps to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 at Official Website
The below listed steps will guide candidates in how to download West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019, WB 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Visit official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education: wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 tab
Step 3: Choose, the WB Class 10th result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019 tab
Step 4: Enter the required details to get your WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2019
Step 5: The 2019 WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 and score will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out of the West Bengal Board Madhyamik result 2019 for future reference.
Steps to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 via SMS
To get the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 as phone message, type-
WB10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/56263/58888.
Soon, your score and WBBSE Result 2019 will be on your phone’s message inbox. Result seekers can download the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 from other alternative websites wbse.allresults.nic.in and examresults.net, which has a dedicated West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 URL.
For the previous academic session 2017-2018, a total of 11,02,921 candidates took the West Bengal class 10 board examination which was held in March.
