WB Polls: PM Modi Urges People to Exercise Their Franchise, Follow Covid-19 Protocol
1-MIN READ

WB Polls: PM Modi Urges People to Exercise Their Franchise, Follow Covid-19 Protocol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of Covid-19.

With the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all Covid-19 related protocols. Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of Covid-19.

“The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all Covid-19 related protocols," Modi tweeted.

first published:April 26, 2021, 09:22 IST