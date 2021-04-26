WB Polls: PM Modi Urges People to Exercise Their Franchise, Follow Covid-19 Protocol

With the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all Covid-19 related protocols. Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of Covid-19.

“The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all Covid-19 related protocols," Modi tweeted.

