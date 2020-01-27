WB SET Answer Key 2020 Declared at wbcsc.org.in, Direct link

The West Bengal College Service Commission has declared West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2020 Answer Key on January 24. The WB SET Answer Key 2020 was released on exam conducting authority West Bengal College Service Commission’s official website at wbcsc.org.in. Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, can download the West Bengal SET 2020 Answer Key from the official website or via direct link https://wbcsc.org.in/wbcsc/SETQuestionPaper.aspx.

Candidates, who have a doubt with the answer key, can raise objection till February 3, 2020. Aspirants will have to send a feedback at wbcscsetkeys2020@gmail.com.

As per the official notification issued by the West Bengal College Service Commission, "Candidates are advised to carefully go through the question papers (X, Y & Z for Paper – I and X & Y for Paper II) and the answer keys. Answer Keys for Series- X of all the Subjects have been uploaded. The Candidates are also advised to match the questions from the series attempted by them following the uploaded Jumbling Formula."

WB SET 2020 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official WBCSC at wbcsc.org.in

Step 2: Look for 22nd SET Question Papers and click on it

Step 3: Select the year from drop-down menu

Step 4: West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2020 Answer Key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download WB SET answer key 2020 and take a printout for future use

