WB VOCLET Result 2019 Expected to be Declared Today at webscte.co.in. Links and Steps to Check

WB VOCLET Result 2019 | The West Bengal VOCLET Result 2019 will be announced by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) today on June 6. The WB VOCLET result 2019 will be released on WEBSCTE’s official website webscte.co.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Polytechnic Joint Entrance Exam and Skill Development Vocational Exam can check their VOCLET Result on these websites as well exametc.com, examresults.net.

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check the WB VOCLET 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development’s official website webscte.co.in

Step 2: Find the link which says VOCLET RESULTS 2019

Step 3: Click on the Merit List of WBSCTE VOCLET Result 2019

Step 4: Enter relevant details.

Step 5: Check the Merit List of West Bengal VOCLET Result 2019 and download it.

After the West Bengal VOCLET Result 2019 declaration, the counselling process will begin. If any qualified candidate fails to submit their original documents then admission can be cancelled. Detailed information regarding the counselling process will be available on the WBSCTE website.